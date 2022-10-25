Jacqueline Brown (October 29, 1933 – October 22, 2022 )

Jacqueline Brown, 88, passed away on October 22, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Brown was a resident of Green River for the past four years and a former resident of Myrtle Creek, Oregon. She died following a lengthy illness.

She was born October 29, 1933 in Flint, Michigan; the daughter of Jacob Youngs and Bertha Middleton. Mrs. Brown attended schools in Michigan. She married Melvin Brown in 1962 in Michigan; he later preceded her in death in 1999.

Mrs. Brown was a member of the CB Club in Oregon. She loved to tell people about the time she met John Wayne.

She loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. Mrs. Brown enjoyed crafting; traveling and was an avid John Wayne fan.

Survivors include her son Jacob Belcher and wife Annah of Denver, Colorado; one daughter, Susan Brown of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; several grandchildren including Jon Belcher and his wife Toni of Green River, Wyoming; great grandchildren and great grandchildren and one cousin Cheryl Carney.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two sons, one daughter and one grandson.

Cremation will take place; a graveside service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.