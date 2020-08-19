Jacqueline Joyce Edgin (October 11, 1951 – July 18, 2020)

Jacqueline Joyce Edgin, 68, of Middleton, Idaho, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 11, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Jack and Geraldine James. She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1970 and attended college at Western Wyoming Community College where she earned an Associate of Arts Degree.

Jacqueline enjoyed spending time with her family, playing the piano, enjoying music, gardening, and being a homemaker. She was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She was married to Earl Edgin on May 26, 1973 and traveled to Japan with Earl while he was stationed there in the Navy.

She worked as a real estate agent in Rock Springs and Rawlins Wyoming prior to retiring to Middleton with her family.

She is survived by her husband Earl of Middleton, two sons, Brian and wife Larissa of Silver City, New Mexico, Mathew of Middleton, three brothers, Mark James of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Gerald James of Seattle, Washington, and David James of Centennial, Colorado, and granddaughter Sophia of Silver City, New Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Geraldine James.

Cremation has taken place. Private family graveside services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.