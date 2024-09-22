Jacquelyn Irene Coplin (June 2, 1950 – September 16, 2024)

Jacquelyn Irene Coplin, 74, passed away Monday, September 16, 2024 at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. She was a resident of Idaho Falls for the past five years and former resident of Superior, Wyoming.

Jacquelyn was born June 2, 1950 in Elko Nevada; the daughter of John Garner Privitt and Beverlee Ann Ford.

She attended schools in Carlin, Nevada and was a 1968 graduate of Carlin High School.

Jacquelyn married James Frank Coplin April 29,1972 in , Carlin, Nevada. He preceded her in death April 19, 2009.

She was a member of the Superior Baptist Church.

Jacquelyn enjoyed talking on the phone; crafting; watching the Wyoming Cowboys games; visiting with friends and family.

Survivors include two sons, Johnny Coplin and wife Jennifer of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Edwards Coplin and wife Shamra of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter Luci Riggs of Green River, Wyoming; one sister Cynthia Holden and husband Pat of Salt Lake City, Utah; one sister-in-law, Suzie Privitt; four granddaughters, Kathleen “Katie” Thayn and husband Tyler; Blake Johnson and husband James; Riley Yeager and fiancé Elizabeth Murdock; four great-grandchildren, Molli Maes; Reagan Thayn; Charlee Johnson; Everett Johnson; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; two brothers, Lloyd Privitt; Ben Privitt; one sister, Linda Ollis.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2024 at the Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully request donations be made in Jacquelyn’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.