Jacquelyn Lee (Tatro) Blade (June 14, 1949 – March 18, 2026)

Jacquelyn Lee (Tatro) Blade, known to many as Jackie, died March 18, 2026. She was 76.

Jackie lived a life full of love, laughter and adventure, and she held a deep devotion to her children and extended family. She found joy in the simple things—long car rides with no particular destination, traveling through the western parts of the country and making memories along the way.

Some of her happiest times were spent in Rock Springs where she lived with Bonnie and Rick Pinney. During that time, she worked at the American Legion, where she formed lasting friendships and shared countless laughs. Those who knew her from that chapter of her life remember the warmth and humor she brought into every room.

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She had a special connection with animals, especially her beloved dogs. Jackie also enjoyed crocheting and golfing—an activity she took to naturally. Later in life, she embraced new routines and outings in The Villages, Fla., often exploring by golf cart and always ready for her next small adventure.

Music remained a constant throughout her life. Friends and family recall her singing and dancing, especially to her favorite oldies, and her smile and quick sense of humor that made others feel welcome, seen and loved.

Survived by: children Jeff Blade, Lisa (Blade) Ness and Kristie Blade; grandchildren Logan Kuehl and Kassandra Blade; great-granddaughter Peyton Blade; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Harry and Mardy Tatro; life companion Buddie Hunt; granddaughter Kylee Marie Blade; sisters Joan Engraf and Bonnie Pinney; brother-in-law Rick Pinney; sister-in-law Chuck Tatro; and nephews Brad Engraf and Jimmie Zimmerman.

A Celebration of Life service will be held May 9, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Hettinger Lutheran Church in Hettinger, North Dakota.

The family thanks everyone for their prayers, love and support during this time. Your kindness and shared memories bring comfort and peace.