Jage Raye White (June 16, 1998 – March 27, 2023)

Jage Raye White (24) of Green River, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2023 in Casper Wyoming. At this point in time, his cause of death is undetermined.

He was born on June 16, 1998, to Shane and Priscilla(Mollett) White in Salt Lake City, UT. He spent the first 3 weeks of his life in the NICU due to a birth defect known as gastroschisis. Due to this defect, he would always have a special belly button given to him by his surgeon. He was prayed for before he was born until the day he left us.

Jage and his family moved several times throughout his life due to work. He lived in many areas in Wyoming and Texas, but his heart always stayed in Green River. He Graduated high school from GRHS in 2016 and made many life long friends there. Those friends became family members to him.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jage had many loves, “My Lady” Evangelina, his pets(Sandy and Poe), the mountains, water and the sites of Wyoming. He also had many hobbies, including gaming, boating, studying and attending concerts.

He worked for High Mountain Inspection and everyone that worked with him called him “A Beast”. He was hard worker and took pride in his job.

On April 1, 2021, Our family lost one of our other sons Matthew Hayden at the age of 25. He was Jage’s best friend and Jage was heartbroken. He understood though that Matthew would want him to enjoy his life, so he pushed on.

Although he didn’t often give himself enough credit, Jage had a bright mind and a beautiful heart. He will forever be missed by his family, friends and the many people who he touched in his life.

Jage is survived by his parents Priscilla White-Hayden and Charles Hayden(Texas). Brothers, Benjamin(lsabella) White(Texas), and Grahm Hayden(Oklahoma). Sister, Addison McGowen(Oklahoma). Fiancee, Evangelina Quiroga(Wyoming, Texas) Grandparents, Arnold and Vicki Mollett(Wyoming) and Mike and Sue White(Utah) Aunts, Ida Chapman, Krista Mollett, Melanie Davis and Courtney White.

Uncles, Matt White, Arnie Mollett, Luke Mollett, Blane Mollett, Shane Hall and Gene Hall. Several Great Aunts, Great Uncles and Cousins. And his many beloved friends in the Rock Springs and Green River Area.

He was preceded in death by his biological father Shane White, his brother Matthew Hayden, his Uncle Benjamin Mollett, and his cousin Jeremy Sanchez.

Memorial Services will be in the Green River area, date pending. Condolences and memories can be shared at bustardcares.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Jage Raye White, please visit here.