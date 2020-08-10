Jake Cecil Stafford (March 31, 1980 – July 30, 2020)

Jake Cecil Stafford, 40, of Boulder, Wyoming was born March 31, 1980 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Barbara Hodges and Clark Stafford.

Growing up in Rock Springs, he was active in hockey during the winter and agriculture programs during the summer.

After graduation from Rock Springs High School, Jake worked all over the U.S. in construction and in the oil and gas field.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He enjoyed metalsmithing, knife-making, and woodworking.

Jake passed away July 30, 2020 at his home in Boulder. He is survived by his mother Barb Hodges, sister Jodie Hawkins, and nieces Molly and Sophie Hawkins. He is preceded in death by his father Clark Stafford.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.