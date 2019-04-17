Ja’la Henderson Named Mountain West Field Athlete of the Week

LARAMIE– Ja’la Henderson has been named the Mountain West Field Athlete of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the conference office. The senior won an event title at the Doug Max Invitational last weekend.

It is the first weekly award for the Dayton, Ohio, native during the outdoor season, and the third outdoor weekly award of her career. She also has three career indoor weekly awards, including two earned during the 2019 indoor season.

Last weekend at the Doug Max Invitational in Fort Collins, Colo., Henderson won the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 4.25 inches. She finished three feet, eight inches ahead of second place at the meet.

On the season, she is ranked first in the Mountain West and 23rd nationally in the triple jump, while holding the No. 14 spot in the west qualifying region.

This outdoor season, she has cleared 42 feet in the triple jump in all four competitions she has participated in, while no other Mountain West jumper has reached that distance once.

Up Next

Henderson and the rest of the Wyoming track & field teams travel to California this week to compete in three meets beginning on Thursday, April 18.