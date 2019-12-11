James A. Fox (June 1, 1938 – December 9, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — James Fox was born June 1, 1938 to Worth and Harriet Fox in Rock Springs, WY. He grew up in Green River, WY and graduated from Lincoln High School in the Class of 1956. He attended the University of Wyoming but did not graduate. He married the love of his life Sandra Jane Green on August 22, 1958. They were married for over 61 years. They had two sons Charles “Chuck” Fox of Grand Junction, CO and Randal “Randy” Fox of Green River, WY.

He was a Human Resource Manager for Stauffer Chemical in Green River, WY, Occidental Petroleum in Grand Junction, CO and Morton – Thiokol in Brigham City, UT. He retired in Grand Junction, CO where his wife Sandy continues to live.

He was preceded in death by his Father Worth Fox, his Mother Harriet Fox, and his older Sister Barbara Maxam. Survivors include Sons Chuck Fox and Randy Fox (with wife Jana). Four grandchildren Jena Hess (husband Jason) of Green River, WY, Cody Fox (wife Amy) of Green River, WY, Jordan Elder of Grand Junction, CO and Aaren Fox of Grand Junction, CO. Great-grandchild Paigelee Hess of Green River, WY.

He will be sorely missed.