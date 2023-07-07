James Albert “Jim” Bedard (August 8, 1944 – June 30, 2023)

James Albert “Jim” Bedard passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial

Hospital with Sharon by his side.

Jim was born in Bottineau County, North Dakota, on August 8, 1944, the son of Renè and Hope Hanefeld Bedard. He joined siblings Gayl, Lynn, twins Nick and Nicole, and his triplet sisters, Jean and Juay.

He attended high school in Dunseith, North Dakota, and graduated from Minot State Teacher’s College focusing on German, History, and Economics. Shortly after graduation in 1966, he moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, to teach high school German. He and his son, Thad, took Sharon Spangler as wife and mother on October 7, 1972, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jim retired from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 in 2006, and he and Sharon moved to Sheridan to be closer to her family. He was a person who could never sit still and was grateful for the jobs his father-in-law, Norm, had him perform: painting the house and garage, and the yard work. He stayed busy helping Norm and Betty and building sets for the student melodramas held in the gym at Ft. MacKenzie High School. Jim spent a lot of time helping friends, even though his favorite song was “I Hate People,” from an early version of the Christmas Carol. He could often be found wearing a favorite sweatshirt with the phrase, “Whew! I almost had to socialize!”

Jim was a member of Masonic Lodge #12 of Rock Springs, WY, the Scottish Rite Valley of Sheridan, and the Kalif Shrine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jean, and his in-laws, Norman and Betty Spangler and Aunt Gene Stewart.

He is survived by his wife Sharon, son Thad (Lauren) and their children, Madeleine, Benjamin, and Emily, brother Nick (Donna) and sisters, Gayl, Lynn, Nicole and Juay, sister-in-law Norma Eberts (Ken), several nieces and nephews, his many friends, and pup Chollo.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal services. Sheridan Funeral Home and

Cremations has been entrusted with arrangements.