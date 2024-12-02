James Brian Landwehr (September 20, 1965 – November 26, 2024)

James Landwehr, 59, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was an 18 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Firestone, Colorado.

He was born September 20, 1965 in Geneva, Illinois; the son of Richard Henry Landwehr and Lynda Lee Strand.

James worked for one year at Murdoch’s as a warehouseman. He formerly worked 12 years for Wire Brothers as a roustabout.

He was a member of American Legion Archie Hay Post #24; Veterans of Foreign War; Fraternal Order of Eagles #151; Rocky Mountain Professional Wild Horse Racers Association.

James enjoyed riding horses; ranching; rodeo but most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Brian Landwehr of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Cody Landwehr of Phoenix, Arizona; parents, Richard and Lynda Landwehr of Julesburg, Colorado, fiance, Janet Packer of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one stepson, Nick Packer and wife Ashliee of Wiggens. Colorado; one step daughter, Rayann Lafountain of Yuma, Colorado; three brothers, David Landwehr; Tim Landwehr and wife Lacey; Michael Landwehr and wife Michaela all of Denver, Colorado; nine grandchildren; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; one sister, Tammy Landwehr.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in James memory to the Sons of American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 551, Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.