James Daniel Davis III (May 3, 1955 – July 2, 2020)

James Daniel Davis III, 65, passed away at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 2, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

James was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. He was born on May 3, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of James Daniel Davis Jr. and Jennie Yeager.

James attended school in Green River, Wyoming and was a graduate of Green River High School with the class of 1973. He was employed by Church and Dwight as a Plant Operator for 41 years and he retired in 2015.

James was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2351 in Green River, Wyoming. His interests included hunting, fishing, shooting archery and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include two sons, Danny Davis of Converse, Texas and Brian Davis from Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Sasha Gaskill of Tyler, Texas, six grandchildren, Austin Olson, Tristan Davis, Mason Gaskill, Brooklin Davis, Alycia Gonzalez and Emilio Gonzalez.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Joyce Patterson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the church. Anyone wishing to attend the rosary or funeral must wear a mask and social distance.

