James Edward Davis (February 13, 1952-January 18, 2024)

James Edward Davis Sr., 71, passed away Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 in Rawlins. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 16 years and former resident of Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was born Feb. 13, 1952 in Knoxville, Tennessee; the son of Robert Glen Davis and Joyce Case.

Mr. Davis attended schools in Knoxville and was a 1970 graduate of Central High School.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served in Vietnam.

Mr. Davis worked for Allied Chemical for nine years and retired in 1985 as a miner.

He enjoyed spending time with family.

Survivors include two sons, James Edward Davis Jr. and wife Mindy of Rock Springs, Jason Todd Davis of Rock Springs; two daughters, Donna Leighanne Davis of Rock Springs, Carrie Halter and husband David of Rock Springs; two brothers, Larry Davis and companion Kandale Sharp of Knoxville, Tennessee, Mark Davis and wife Rebecca of Green River; one sister, Sharon Hall and husband Jay of Knoxville, Tennessee; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Davis; and one grandson, Alex Collins.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.