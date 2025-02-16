James Edward McMurry (August 2, 1932 – January 15, 2025)

James Edward McMurry passed away in Casper on January 15, 2025. He was born August 2, 1932, to Vern and Ella McMurry. He grew up in Eden on his parents’ ranch. He married Mary Alice Graham Vigil on March 27, 1954.

He was a teacher, rancher, contractor, woodworker and most important, he was a musician. He loved to play music, the piano, saxophone, guitar and even the accordion.

He is survived by his children Cheri McMurry, Ron (Linda) McMurry, Cindy Buckendorf, Kathleen (Tim) Utzinger, and Robert (Nancye) McMurry. He is also survived by brothers Jack (Miriam) McMurry, Bob (Angie) McMurry, Sister Pat Sharp. He is survived by13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He was preceded in death by his dad and mom, his beloved wife Alice, sister Betty Peterson, sister-in-law Dixie McMurry, brother-in-law Keith McCarty, and son-in-law George E. Buckendorf.

A special acknowledgment to his sister-in-laws Stella LaVadie and Mary Edna Vigil who called him often and made his life better after Alice passed away.

A big acknowledgment to caregivers Rebecca Todd and Heather Cordova for making Jim and Alice a part of their families as they became a part of ours. Several other caring caregivers over the years for their part in making Jim and Alice stay at home comfortable.

Services will be in Farson-Eden at a later date. Jim will be laid to rest in Farson in the spring.