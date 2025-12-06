James Edward Tynsky (August 18, 1951 - December 3, 2025).

Jim Tynsky passed away on Dec. 3 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He grew up in Rock Springs where he graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1969. He later moved to Kemmerer, where he lived for the last 46 years.

He is survived by his wife Vicky, children Rob (Kodi) and Stacey (Dean), stepchildren Teresa (Adam) and Travis, grandchildren Tyson (Tasha), Tanner, Terry, James, Bronson, River, and Bryson, great grandson Travis, brother Bob (Marsha) and sister Debi (Mike) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Tynsky, mother Carolyn Tynsky, and former wife Karen Tynsky.

Jim grew up rockhounding and discovering fossils with his mom, dad, and grandfather. He turned this passion into a life-long business. He inspired his children’s and grandchildren’s love of discovering fossils.

Jim touched many lives with his witty sense of humor, easy going personality, and huge heart. His biggest accomplishment was discovering the three-toed horse. His other passions were his family, hunting, football (cheering on the Denver Broncos), fishing, and his four-legged family members.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kemmerer with a luncheon to follow in the parish hall at the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family home, 201 Beryl St., Kemmerer, WY 83101.