James G. Wilcox (December 10, 1935 – May 5, 2023)

James G. Wilcox, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 60 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on December 10, 1935 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of James Wilcox and Norma Rowley.

Mr. Wilcox attended schools in Rock Springs.

He married Judith H. Brown on May 2, 1959 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2020.

Mr. Wilcox served with the United States Navy during the Taiwan Conflict.

He worked for the Water Treatment plant for 35 years and retired on April 24, 1998 as a Superintendent.

He enjoyed spending time with his family; fishing; hunting; hiking; rock collecting; horse races and gambling. James was an avid joke teller and had a way of making people laugh. He always said if you make people laugh, they forget about their worries.

Survivors include three daughters, Connie Wilcox-Timar and husband Ken of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Brenda Wilcox of Green River, Wyoming, Shelley Rust and husband Pete of Green River, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Heather Larimore and husband Aiden Pearce, Ryan Rust and wife Kayli, and Dylan Rust and companion Vanessa Munoz and several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Norma Wilcox; wife, Judith Wilcox; paternal grandparents, Mark and Vera Krichbaum who helped raise James.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in James’ memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services held at his request.

