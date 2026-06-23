James “Jim” A. Kolczak (April 2, 1962 – June 15, 2026)

James “Jim” A. Kolczak, age 64, passed away Monday, June 15, 2026, at his residence in Rock Springs.

He was born on April 2, 1962, in Silverton, Idaho, to his late parents, John Warren Kolczak and Arlene Katherine Polla.

Jim spent his early years in Idaho, attending local schools and graduating from Wallace High School in 1980. A dedicated worker, Jim served as a Auxiliary Operator at the Jim Bridger Power Plant for two decades until health issues led to his retirement in 2013. His expertise and commitment were deeply valued by his colleagues and friends.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jim was a man who cherished life’s simple pleasures. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, and exploring the beauty of nature. His love of music, reading, and cooking enriched his life and those around him.

Survivors include, one sister Johnna Kolczak of Roy, Utah; one brother, Brian Lee Kolczak of Osburn, Idaho; step-mother Carolin Kolczak of Osburn, Idaho; one step-brother, Michael Cochran and wife Kari of Rock Springs; one step-sister, Missy Cochran of Billings. Montana; two nephews, Kraig Kolczak and wife Lesley of Roy, Utah; Kasey Kolczak and wife Michelle of Clearfield, Utah, four nieces, Nichole France and husband Brad of Rock Springs; Makayla Cochran and fiancé Cody Alvey of Nebraska; Cambree Cochran of Rock Springs; Bella Kolczak and several cousins; one great-niece, BettyAnne and three great nephews, Miles: Owen and Atlas.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his stepfather, Roy Cochran; his brother Brian Matthew Kolczak; sister-in-law, Kristine Kolczak; and his nephew, Joran Cochran.

The family requests donations be made in Jim’s memory to Young at Heart Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, a cause close to Jim’s heart.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences for the Kolczak family may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Jim A. Kolczak will be remembered for his warmth, humor, and unwavering love for his family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, hard work, and a love for the great outdoors, which will be dearly missed by all who knew him.