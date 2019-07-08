James “Jim” Joseph Sulkowski (April 29, 1951 – July 6, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — James “Jim” Joseph Sulkowski of Rock Springs passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.

Jim was born April 29, 1951 in Hempstead, New York, the son of Alfred Sulkowski and Erkle (Curtis) Sulkowski. He attended schools in Long Island, New York and graduated from Massapequa High School in 1969.

Jim was an Air Force Veteran, serving during the Viet Nam Conflict from 1973 to 1977. He married Deborah Rose Horn in Fort Ashley, West Virginia in January 2007. Jim was a self-employed Piano Technician, retiring in 2012.

His interests were playing the piano, he would play by ear, music was his passion, especially playing for his beloved church; Providence Reformed. He loved taking walks and being in God’s beautiful creation. He loved reading with his wife, Debbie, especially reading God’s word, the Bible.

Jim was a born-again Christian and had no fear of dying, knowing he will be spending eternity with his Lord and Savior; Jesus Christ. Jim was a kind and gentle soul to all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his wife Deborah Sulkowski of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three step-son’s, Dustin Stewart, Brandon Stewart and wife Tara and Daniel Steward and wife Jenn all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one step-daughter, Candace Stewart also of Rock Springs; one niece, Melissa Sulkowski of Tampa, Florida; six grandchildren, Riley Stewart, Kaleb Zimmerly, Mykel Walton, Makinzey Fellbaum, Gabe and Chloe Copeland.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Sulkowski.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Providence Reformed Church, 1001 9th Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

