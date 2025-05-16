James “Jim” R. Shoemaker (June 8, 1947 – May 15, 2025)

James “Jim” R. Shoemaker, 77, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 15, 2025 at his home in Green River.

He was born Sunday, June 8, 1947, in New Troy, Michigan; the son of Howard D. Shoemaker and Bonita I. Casselman. Jim lived a life full of dedication, love, and adventure.

Jim cherished his time attending schools in Florida, where he graduated from Maynard Evans High School in Orlando in 1965. Shortly thereafter, he served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Jim and Anita moved to Florida where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for six years before returning to Green River. Jim was employed for 38 years as a Maintenance Mechanic with FMC, retiring in June 2012.

He married Anita L. McDonald on December 17, 1967 in Green River. Jim remained steadfast in his devotion to family throughout his life, forming a loving home with his wife, Anita Shoemaker, in Green River.

A man of admirable work ethic and boundless energy, Jim was never one to sit still, nor did he encourage others around him to do so. He enjoyed working on many projects, hunting, camping, and spending time at his cherished family property. Jim would help anyone and everyone that needed a hand. His commitment to service continued as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2321, American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2350.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife Anita; two sons, James “Jim” and his wife Cristie of Green River, and John of Rock Springs; two daughters, Sherry and her husband Frank Picerno of Rock Springs, and Kerry and her husband Kevin O’Dea of Laramie; two brothers, Gerald Shoemaker and wife Toney of Apopaka, Florida, and Lawrence Shoemaker and wife Karen of Clairmont, Florida. He is lovingly remembered by his 14 grandchildren, Shayla, Travis and wife Cat, Alex, Jarrod, Shad, Andrew, Landon, Clint, Kaiden, Kyleigh, Kameryn, Liam, James, and Adreanna, as well as six great-grandchildren, Izaiha, Addie, Max, Leo, Ava, and Josie. Jim also leaves behind several dear cousins, nieces, nephews and adopted neighborhood grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Bonita Shoemaker; two brothers, Howard Shoemaker Jr. and Robert Shoemaker; one sister, Susan Shoemaker; and his parents-in-law, Dallas and Evelyn McDonald.

In honor of Jim’s memory, his family kindly requests that donations be made to VFW Post 2321, located at 224 Bramwell Street, Green River, Wyoming 82935. Services for Jim will be announced following cremation.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

