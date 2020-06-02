James (Jim) William Long III (December 16, 1939 – May 29, 2020)

James (Jim) William Long III, age 80, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in Nevada, Missouri.

Jim was born December 16, 1939, in Lamar, Missouri, to James William Long II and Venice Hazel (Barker) Long. Jim attended school in rural Barton County. Jim was married to JoAnn Stewart for 40 years, together they raised four children. JoAnn passed away in March of 1996. Jim was married to Patty Hendrix for 21 years, she passed away in April of 2019.

Jim worked in Wyoming for the railroad, drove trucks across the United States and worked for the city of Walker, Missouri. Jim enjoyed playing guitar, playing pitch and fishing.

Survivors include a son; Dean (Lisa) Long, Mulberry, Kansas, two daughters; Debbie Klein, Nevada, Missouri and Cindy (Eddie) Bazal, Liberal, Missouri, four grandchildren; Clyde (Katie) Klein, Joe (Beth) Bazal, Robert (Stephanie) Bazal and Samantha (Pete) Foran, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, his companion Kathy Deetz, two sisters; Roberta Reed, Olathe, Kansas and Maudie Kimsey, Springfield, Missouri, one sister-in-law; Terry Long, Liberal, Moissouri and one son-in-law; Don Little, Wamsutter, Wyoming.

Preceding James in death were his parents, both wives, daughter Venice Little and grandson Dan Bazal, one brother George Long and one sister Imogene Cobb.

A private family burial will be held at Baker Groves Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.dfhlamar.com