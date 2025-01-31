James “Jimi” M Harris, 76, a beloved brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Vancouver, Washington. He died following a lengthy illness.

He was born August 4, 1948, in Fort Bliss, Texas; the son of James O Harris and Tonia Marchewka.

James was a proud graduate of Rock Springs High School class of 1966 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Wyoming where he participated in ROTC. After college, James enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for two years.

A dedicated professional, James worked as a salesman for Bennet Furniture for 30 years, retiring in 2010. His work ethic and personable nature made him a respected and beloved figure within the company.

Beyond his professional life, James had a passion for interior decorating and art, often blending these interests to create beautiful spaces both for himself and those he loved. He found great joy in spending time with his family, particularly his nieces and nephews, who were a source of pride and happiness. He lived a full and vibrant life dedicated to his family, his career, and his artistic pursuits.

James is survived by his sister, Jean DeCora and husband Joe of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three nieces, Dawn Piaia husband Mark of Rock Springs; Tami DeCora of Pinedale, Wyoming; Tracey Burton and husband Ken of Rock Spring; four great-nieces, Ali Piaia; Karli Piaia; Madison Corbitt; Mary Burton; two great-nephews, Joey Corbitt; Marcus Burton, alongside his furry companion, Milo.

He was preceded in death by his father James O Harris, mother, Tonia Marchewka Dolinar and husband Frank; adoptive paternal grandparents, James and Hilda Harris; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Alice Oleffe; maternal grandparents, Roslek and Ladwiga Marchewka.

James had a generous spirit matched only by his artistic soul, unique sense of humor and he leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and creativity. In honor of his love for animals, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in James’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

James M Harris will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege to know and love him.