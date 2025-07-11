James Landwehr (September 20, 1965 – November 26, 2024)

James Landwehr, 59, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at his home in Rock Springs. He was an 18 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Firestone, Colorado. He was born September 20, 1965 in Geneva, Illinois; the son of Richard Henry Landwehr and Lynda Lee Strand.

James worked for one year at Murdoch’s as a warehouseman. He formerly worked 12 years for Wire Brothers as a roustabout.

He was a member of American Legion Archie Hay Post #24; Veterans of Foreign War; Fraternal Order of Eagles #151; and Rocky Mountain Professional Wild Horse Racers Association.

James enjoyed riding horses, ranching, and rodeo but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, specifically his grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Brian Landwehr of Rock Springs, Cody Landwehr of Phoenix, Arizona, parents, Richard and Lynda Landwehr of Julesburg, Colorado, fiance, Janet Packer of Rock Springs, one stepson, Nick Packer and wife Ashliee of Wiggens, Colorado, one step daughter, Rayann Lafountain of Yuma, Colorado, three brothers, David Landwehr, Tim Landwehr and wife Lacey, Michael Landwehr and wife Michaela all of Denver, Colorado, nine grandchildren, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, and one sister, Tammy Landwehr.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in James memory to the Sons of American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 551, Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Archie Hay Post #24, Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs.

