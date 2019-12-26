James Michael Mathiott (May 23, 1947 – December 16, 2019)

James Michael Mathiott, 72, of Rock Springs, passed away December 16, 2019, at the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River.

He was born May 23, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of George Samuel Mathiott and Margaret Tedrow Mathiott. He was raised by his beloved grandmother, Ina Mable Lively. He adored her.

Mike graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business. He was a man of many interests. He drove

truck and collected Hummels and stamps. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing Solitaire, watching western movies, teasing anyone he could, playing games with friends, listening to Ian Tyson and the Eagles, just to name a few.

Mike loved to cook for family and friends. He was a ‘FabulousChef’ and owned Wyoming Catering for many years. Anyone who had the opportunity to eat his cooking, loved it.

Mike had a great love for Scouting. He served there for 63 years, earning numerous awards including Eagle Scout, Silver Beaver, Arrow of Light and God and Country. He was an Order of The Arrow Member. He helped many young men earn Scouting awards. He was always proud that President John F. Kennedy had signed his Eagle Scout certificate. He loved all the scouts and leaders he worked with.

He had a great love of river rafting. He enjoyed taking Scouts, family and friends on these great

adventures, especially rafting the Gates of Lodore and Flaming Gorge rivers.

Mike had a great love and respect for the Native American people. He had a super knowledge of their customs and lore. The Eagle Scout Council gave him the Indian name Tsquau Lenno, interpreted as “Frog Man.” He was an expert at making Indian costumes.

Mike accomplished a lot in his 72 years. He married Shirley A. Garcia Cukate December 27, 2001. They worked side by side in his catering business. She took very good care of him these last few years when he was so sick. He would like to thank all the “care-givers” that have blessed his life. He would especially want to thank Dr. Poyer for her professional and tender care, his wife Shirley and best friends Kent and Colleen Chidester for their loyal support, care and love.

Mike was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully and diligently served as Secretary for the High Priest and Elders Quorum. He was a great father, husband and friend.

Survivors inclued his wife; Shirley Cukale, niece; Melissa Foulger Jensen and nephew; Mike Foulger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother, sister; Becky Jo Mathiott and son; John Wesley Mathiott.

At his request, no services will be held.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.