James Nathan Washam “Jim” (October 4, 1942 – October 24, 2025)

James Nathan Washam “Jim”, 83, of Pinedale, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family October 24, 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jim was born October 4, 1942 in Rock Springs to Harvey and Eileen (Gunyan) Washam. He grew up and attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High. After high school he worked for Western Union and then enlisted in the United States Navy and served honorably in Vietnam from 1963 to 1967. After his military service Jim met the love of his life, Mary Westbrook and they were later married in Rock Springs on April 12, 1969.

Jim then went to work for the Wyoming Highway Department and in 1971 he started his career as a firefighter at the Rock Springs Fire Department and worked there and earned the rank of Captain until his retirement in 1993. He and his family then moved to Pinedale where Jim served as the Commander of the Pinedale V.F.W. Post 4801 for 16 years.

Jim is survived by his wife Mary Washam; son Michael (Melissa) Washam; daughter Marilou (Nathan) Huff; granddaughter Shawnee Robertson; great-grandsons Gabriel and Colin Rogers; brother Denny Washam and family; several cousins, nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Eileen Washam; grandparents James and Maude Washam and Nathan and Lila Gunyon.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday November 1st at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Pinedale. The Rosary-Vigil will be held Friday evening October 31st at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Interment & military honors will take place following the services in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.