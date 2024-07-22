James Nelson Clark (January 31, 1956 – July 7, 2024)

James Nelson Clark, a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming, passed away in Sandy, Oregon on July 7, 2024 with all 7 of his children surrounding him and his loving wife, Tina by his side.

James was born January 31, 1956 in Boulder City, Nevada to Barbara Ursenbach and George William Clark. He lived in many places including Southern California, Utah, Wyoming and Oregon.

James Clark was a unique and one of a kind man that touched the hearts of many. He was a son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Whether James was delivering water to your door thru Sparkletts or selling you a car he made sure you felt like family. James had many talents that included singing, drawing, and story telling. He could captivate any audience whether that be one of his many grandchildren or a stranger who needed help. He enjoyed the outdoors more than most from fishing to bird watching to friending the neighborhood squirrels. He loved anyone and everyone as if it was his superpower.

James Clark was laid to rest on July 17, 2024 on the beautiful land at Rhythm’s Ground in Sandy, Oregon. He was given a private and intimate ceremony that encompassed all things he loved: nature, music, and most of all, family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles Thomas Nelson and Grayce Madeleine Simons Nelson, his parents Barbara and Gordon Ursenbach, his father George William Clark. He is survived by his wife Tina Clark (OR), his seven children Amber & Roger Strause (AZ), Tiffany & Ben Ravert (OR), Noah Clark (OR), Scarlett & Joe Tuttle (NV), Gabriel & Brooklyn Clark (OR), Isaac Clark (NV), and Jamie & Josh Moffitt (WY); along with his grandchildren Austin Strause, Braden Strause, Cole Strause, Lilly Miller, Anzlie Ravert, Grayce Ravert, Emma Ravert, Paysen Ravert, A1C Jupiter DancingBear, Dylan Tuttle, Kevin Tuttle, Kayleigh Tuttle, Aveline Clark, Olomon Clark, Theo Dobson, Leon Clark, KeaLani Clark, Rilynn Clark, Kobe Clark, Uriah Poulsen, Makynleigh Poulsen, Adi Moffitt, Brighton Moffitt, Dossen Moffitt and Lainey Moffitt. He was survived by his brothers Tom Clark (CA) and Dr. John Robert Swenson.