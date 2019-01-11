James O’Dea Williams (November 19, 1941 – January 6, 2019)

James O’Dea Williams, 77, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019 at his home. He was a long time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Williams died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on November 19, 1941 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Marion Etta Williams and Gloria May Bell DeChemin.

Mr. Williams attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and received his GED. He graduated from the Police Academy in Douglas, Wyoming.

He was employed by Union Pacific Railroad Company as a yard man for 18 years. He held various jobs throughout his life including a police officer for Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Airport, Sweetwater County Landfill and a photographer for New Studio.

His interests included photography and music. He played for many local bands throughout Wyoming including The Channels for many years.

Survivors include one cousin Rex Rauerg of Cheyenne, Wyoming and many friends including Jerry Georgis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes@yahoo.com