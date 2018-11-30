James Rees Radden (September 30, 1937 – November 26, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — James Rees Radden was born on September 30, 1937 in Ainsworth, Nebraska, to Warren and Helen Radden.

James passed away peacefully on November 26, 2018, at 81 years of age, after a short struggle with ALS.

On March 18, 1961, James married the love of his life, Rachel Dorene Wagner in Casper, WY. They later built a life in Rock Springs, Wyoming where they raised their two children, Dena Lesko and Jeff Radden.

Rachel and James had a love only described in a fairytale. Their story has been continuously compared to the romantic love story – The Notebook.

James befriended anyone he met and would keep a conversation rolling with his favorite memories and stories. He enjoyed his morning coffee at McDonalds and lunch dates with his daughter and grandchildren. He spent his Saturday’s garage-selling with his love.

He is survived by his daughter Dena & Jon Lesko, son Jeff Radden, granddaughters; Tiffany & Robby Cordova, Ciera & Travis Tomison, Rikki & Jeffrey Collins. Great-Grandchildren: Jensyn Cordova, Raegan Cordova, Payton Tomison, Hadli Tomison, Kane Tomison, and Rhettley Collins. Brother, Roger and Patti Radden; Aunt Ruth Andrews as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

James is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rachel Dorene Wagner, whom passed away earlier this year with James by her side.

He is also preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Helen Radden, and sister Mary Jo Watson.

Upon the wishes of James and Rachel, following cremation, a joint service honoring their lives will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

The family of James Rees Radden respectfully requests donations in his memory be made to Sublette Center, PO Box 788, Pinedale, Wyoming 82941.