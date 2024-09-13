James Richard Cummings (September 6, 1970 – September 9, 2024)

James Richard Cummings, 54, passed away in his home in the early morning hours of September 9, 2024 with his faithful canine companion Rex by his side.

James was born September 6, 1970 in Powell, Wyoming, to Larry D and Joy Ann Cummings. As an only child with a lot of energy living in the country, he always had to entertain himself. This led to his love of the outdoors and all it had to offer. Many days he would go out right after breakfast and not return until dark for a day of prairie dog hunting, knife throwing, rock hounding, bike rides and other misadventures young men with big imaginations do. He had a deep love and respect for the martial arts participating in Kempo Karate, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Pakiti Tersha Kali and many other self-defense trainings. James had a wicked sense of humor, loved to socialize and make people laugh with his dad jokes and sarcasm. He was always quick with a witty comeback having a laugh and smile that were contagious.

James attended North Summit High School in Coalville, Utah, until his senior year when the family moved and he attended Evanston High School in Evanston, Wyoming, until graduation in 1989. This is where he met his future wife, soul mate and mother of his children, Tina J. Tycz-Dickey. They married November 13, 1990 and welcomed two daughters completing their family. They later divorced in 2019 but remained loving best friends spending every day together hunting rocks with their 3 pups, doing home improvement projects, listening to metal music while sunning on the deck, or visiting their favorite places with people who had become chosen family over the years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

James was a lifelong learner continuing his education at Central Wyoming College and University of Wyoming on full scholarship where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Social Work. James began his career as a licensed Clinical Social Worker in Casper, WY at Wyoming Behavioral Institute as the director of the children’s unit, then went on to have a private practice specializing in children, family and play therapy serving the Casper, Rock Springs, and outlying communities. During these years he went on to complete a Doctorate of Psychology in Organizational and Leadership. He truly loved his work and was a natural clinician supervising many new social workers, inspiring his daughter to enter the field.

James is preceded in death by his unborn son and father, Larry D Cummings.

He is survived by his loving partner of 36 years, Tina J Malan, two daughters, Kimberlee A Neumann (Kory) and Madelyn M Malan (Stephen – fiancé), grandsons Owen P Neumann, Carter W Neumann, Ryatt J Marohn, Killian O Neumann, mother Joy A Cummings, beloved furbabies Rex, Jasper, Rojo, Puss and Jinx, and countless colleagues and friends.

While James dedicated his entire adult life to helping others with their mental health struggles, he unfortunately pushed his to the side. The only thing more exhausting than having a mental health battle is pretending like you don’t. “Your mental health is EVERYTHING – Prioritize it. Make the time like your life depends on it, because it does.” Mel Robbins

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at his request.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.