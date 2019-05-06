James Stewart Mickelson (May 5, 1947 – December 30, 2018)

BIG PINEY — Jim Mickelson peacefully passed away on December 30, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah following a courageous battle with Sarcoma cancer.

Jim was born in Laramie, Wyoming to Gordon Sr. and Margaret Gilchrist Mickelson on May 5, 1947. He attended schools in Big Piney and Booneville, Missouri. Jim was active in sports and was the 1965 Wyoming High School Rodeo Steer Wrestling Champion. He attended Casper College.

Jim married Jane Lozier Swain in 1970 and together they raised five children. They later divorced.

In 1995, Jim married Mary Lynn Montague. He was proud to call her four children his “kids”. Jim was very active with youth and was a longtime supporter and coach of rodeo kids in Sublette County.

Community Contributions

He also gave a great deal of his time to the Big Piney Job’s Daughters, serving as the Associate Bethel Guardian and to the Wyoming Job’s Daughters, serving as the Associate Grand Guardian for the state of Wyoming.

Jim was involved in the Masonic Fraternity and was a Past Master of the Big Piney Lodge and was a proud member of the Shrine. Being civic minded, he served on the Sublette County Planning and Zoning, was an avid supporter of Kickin’ Cancer in Sublette County, and was a longtime cast member and supporter of the Green River Rendezvous Pageant.

Jim also served with the Wyoming Board of Agriculture and with the Wyoming State Fair. He was known by WSF patrons as the “tie guy” for the colorful and fun ties that he always wore.

A Rancher’s Life

Jim’s lifelong loves were ranching and being in the mountains of Sublette County. He fed elk on North Piney for 13 years, outfitted and guided in the Wyoming and Wind River Ranges, rode the Cottonwood and North Piney countries and truly appreciated the time he had with nature, horses, and cattle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Mickelson Sr., one sister, Margaret Peterson, and a brother, Eric Mickelson. He was surely waiting for his loving mother, Margaret Gilchrist Mickelson, who went home to her savior and many loved ones on April 24, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn Mickelson, brothers: Gordon Jr. and Mark Mickelson (Diane), sisters: Corliss Carlson (Jay) and Mildred Abernathy (Tom), his children: Jon Mickelson, Melita Hansen (Dave), Jason Mickelson, Matesi Mickelson, Gerda Dickinson (Marc), Heather Neff, Cydnee Alfrey, Liz Porter and McKay Montague. Jim was very proud of his fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Jim’s honor to Kickin’ Cancer in Sublette County, 643 Wilson St, Pinedale, WY 82941, Wyoming High School Rodeo (Queen Program) c/o Gerda Dickinson Rte. 1 South Hwy 430 Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or a charitable organization of your choice.

A memorial service with Masonic Rites will be held on June 15 at 11 am at the Big Piney Masonic Hall, 403 Main St. Marbleton, Wyoming with a luncheon to follow.