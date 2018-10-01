James Theodore Schultz (September 26, 1928 – September 19, 2018)

DENVER, CO — James Theodore Schultz, 89, of Aurora, Colorado passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.

A longtime resident of Aurora and former resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Schultz died following a long illness.

He was born on September 26, 1928 in Ada, Minnesota, the son of Ottilia (Yeschke) and August Schultz.

Jim attended schools in Ada and was a 1946 graduate of Ada High School. He was a United States Navy Veteran, and also attended North Dakota State University.

He married Norma Jean Jelosek in Rock Springs on June 20, 1953.

He was employed by the United States Weather Service as a Meteorologist for thirty-five years and retired in 1984.

Survivors include his wife Norma of Aurora, Colorado; three sons Mark (Libby) of Broomfield, Colorado, Carl of Aurora, Colorado, and Paul (Jill) of Parker, Colorado; four daughters Jean Olson (Norval) of Golden, Colorado, Anne Klugman (Ed) of Overland Park, Kansas, Lynn Schultz of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and Gail Phillips (Del) of Eufaula, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 9:30 A.M. Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Friday, one hour prior to services.

The family of James Theodore Schultz respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

