James Travis, 75, passed away on April 26, 2018.

James is survived by his wife Linda, sons and daughter in laws Jim and Wendy Travis of Cedar Park, Texas, Tim and Jen Travis of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Jeff Travis of Green River, Wyoming and Granddaughters Taylor, Lucy, Alexis, and Lizzy.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 21 at St. John’s Episcopal Church 350 Mansface in Green River.