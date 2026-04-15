James Wamsley Announces Candidacy For Wyoming House District 48

ROCK SPRINGS — James Wamsley, a conservative Republican, lifelong resident of southwest Wyoming, and longtime public servant, has announced his candidacy for the Wyoming House of Representatives in House District 48.

Wamsley enters the race with more than 25 years of experience in the fire service, leadership roles on public safety and infrastructure boards, and two decades working in the local industry in the Trona Patch.

Wamsley said his background gives him a deep understanding of the economic drivers of Sweetwater County.

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“For 20 years I worked at Church & Dwight, working in operations, shipping, packaging and the maintenance department. I understand the challenges that local industry and mining face, the importance of stable policy, and the need to protect and support the jobs that support families across our community,” he said. “The hard-working men and women need someone to represent their values – someone who has worked shift-work, carpooled to work, and travelled the roads to and from the Trona Patch.”

He said his experience across industries, including Black Butte and Bridger coal operations, the trona industry, and oil and gas, has shaped his perspective on the local economy.

Wamsley has served as fire chief for more than 20 years, working with both volunteer and career firefighters. He also has held leadership roles in several organizations, including:

Sweetwater Combined Communications Board of Directors, 16 years, including five as chair

Rock Springs–Sweetwater County Airport Board of Directors, 13 years, including 10 as chair

Wyoming State Emergency Response Commission, seven years, including three as chair

Missouri Valley Division of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, past president and board member since 2012

International Association of Fire Chiefs international director representing multiple states, seven years

Wamsley said those roles, combined with his industry experience, have shaped his understanding of how decisions affect public safety, emergency response, transportation, and economic stability.

“I’ve spent my career solving problems, building partnerships, and working with local, state, and national leaders to address challenges and strengthen our communities” he said. “That experience matters and it’s why I’m stepping forward to serve House District 48.”

Wamsley said his campaign will focus on conservative, practical solutions aligned with Sweetwater County values. His priorities include supporting core industries, protecting local control, strengthening public safety, maintaining access to public lands, and expanding opportunities for families and businesses.

“Families in Rock Springs and Sweetwater County are working hard to navigate rising costs and economic uncertainty,” he said. “My goal is to ensure that decisions made in Cheyenne reflect our local priorities and the real needs of the people who live and work here.”

He said his campaign will emphasize transparency, accessibility, and community engagement, with plans to meet residents across the district.

“This campaign is about strengthening our community and ensuring that the voices of House District 48 are clearly heard in the state legislature,” he said. “I’m ready to earn the trust and support of my neighbors as we work together for a stronger Wyoming.”

Wyoming House District 48 includes portions of Rock Springs, North Rock Springs, and surrounding areas in Sweetwater County and is currently held by Darin McCann (R).