James William Smith (June 2, 1957 – September 1, 2024)

James W. Smith, Whisperin’ Jim, 67, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on September 1, 2024 at home with his family. Jim was born to his mother Ruth Chancey Shuping in Camp Darby, Italy on June 2, 1957. Jim was an amazing and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and good friend to many.

Jim served with distinction in the United States Army Second Armored Division and received an Honorable Discharge in 1980. Jim was awarded the Conduct Medal; Expert (Rifle).

Whisperin’ Jim worked as a Tool Fisherman, and Product Line Manager, with Weatherford International for several decades until retirement. As an independent consultant and mentor, his impact on those who worked with him is not easily forgotten. Having residence in Indonesia, Algeria and being a worldwide oil man, he made friends everywhere he went.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman, winning awards in Clay shooting competitions across the country. As an excellent Archer he traveled to Canada, Alaska and African Safari and beyond to collect his trophies. As an angler Jim could tie his own flies and traveled the world looking for his next catch. From the steppes of Mongolia to the deep seas of Mexico women loved him and fish feared him. As a golfer he had Eagled on some of the most pristine Greens in the world.

Jim was preceded in death by both his grandparents and parents, his brother Joseph Smith, brother David Smith, brother Bill Stone, and nephew Michael Smith.

Jim is survived and missed by his daughter Kari Irene Smith and fiancé John McGarvey, his daughter Rachael Elaine Yates and husband Timothy, brother Bob Smith and wife Tonya, sister Johnnie Ruth Stone, sister Sharon Holt, sister Cindy Dionisio, beloved grandchildren Kylie Abeyta, Augustine Abeyta, Ezekiel Abeyta, many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation was conducted on September 4, 2024, at the Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Midland Texas.

Inurnment services with military honors will be held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rock Springs Wyoming, Columbarium Northwest Lot B #6, on October 5, 2024, at 10 a.m.

A celebration of life will follow at the Legion in Rock Springs Wyoming at 12 p.m.

To RSVP, please email Rachael Yates at ryates87@outlook.com.

The family of Jim wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Home Hospice of Midland Texas, and to the Odessa Texas VA Clinic.