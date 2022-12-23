James William Smith (October 2, 1951 – December 17, 2022)

James William Smith was born to Henry J. and Doris Mae Smith in Laramie, Wyoming on October 2, 1951.

He lived until December 17, 2022.

James attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1971. He attended Denver Automotive School and received his diesel certification. James worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 38 years.

James enjoyed traveling the country attending model railroad conventions until his kidneys failed. He was an avid Harley Davidson fan. He enjoyed reading about local history and anything about the Wild Bunch and Butch Cassidy. He had a generous heart and enjoyed talking with people.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his brother, Henry J. Smith Jr., his sister Loanda (Stephen) Slaton, nephews Aaron and Ethan Slaton and several cousins. He has been cremated and his ashes will be scattered over the Big Horn Mountains.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be conducted at his request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.