Jamestown Cleans Up After Waterline Break Tuesday

Jamestown-Rio Vista Water and Sewer District workers open a valve on Tollgate Avenue after the main value was opened to return water service to residents Wednesday morning. A waterline break Tuesday morning flooded streets and some buildings. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown-Rio Vista Water and Sewer District and several residents of Jamestown are cleaning up after a water main broke Tuesday morning, causing some buildings to be flooded with water and resulting in the water to the area being completely shut off.

Dave Shillcox, the President of the Jamestown-Rio Vista Water and Sewer District, said the main broke at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Shillcox said workers had a difficult time isolating the break. The district opted to shut off the main valve at midnight, with Shillcox saying service was restored by noon.

Shillcox said there was some property damage from the break, with some garages having water flowing into them. Some trailers had water flow beneath them and required heaters to be placed to ensure the pipes don’t freeze.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“There was a lot of water running down that hill,” Shillcox said.

Shillcox said the break was the worst the water and sewer district has had in its history. The waterline itself is estimated to be about 40 years old. Shillcox said the district’s operator, Mike Boling, is one of the best around, saying he was working on the break for about 25 hours straight following the waterline break.



Photos courtesy of Linda Prince: