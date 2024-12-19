Jami Lee Stoll (April 8, 1988 – December 13, 2024)

Jami Lee Stoll was born on April 8, 1988 in Rock Springs, Wyoming with a fire in her soul that shone bright in her eyes. She passed peacefully from this world on December 13, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Jami spent much of her adolescence in Green River, Wyoming and Manila, Utah.

It is easy to recall the life of a person in a time line of events that marked their life, but in many cases the true measure of a person is found in the moments they chose pain to protect the ones they love. Jami taught us that when you truly love with your whole heart it can look a lot like letting go. She loved her children more than she loved herself.

Jami lived her life fast and fiercely. She never knew fear and had a strength in her soul that drove her forward when most would have quit. Her ability to walk into the darkness and continue to be loving and generous to those around her made it so she never knew a stranger and would go without to make sure those around her had everything they needed.

We will treasure the memory of who Jami was to us, the lessons she taught us, and the sacrifices she made to protect her family from the things she wasn’t able to overcome.

We will strive to care for others as she did and as others have cared for her. We are thankful for the angels that watched out for her when we couldn’t.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents Donald Stoll and Judy Brighton that will hold her close until we are all together again.

Jami leaves behind a family that loved her immensely; her most beloved children Alicia and Alize Stoll, Noah and Sarah Berens;

Her parents Robert ‘Lyn’ and Kathy Stoll of McKinnon, WY; Sister Kristy Stoll of Mountain View, WY; Sister Tara Jarvie of Heber, UT; Sister Marandy (Nathan) Massey of Vernal, UT; Brother Todd (Becca) Batty of Vernal, UT; Brother DJ (Stephanie) Batty of Manila, UT. Many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family has held private services.