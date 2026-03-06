Jamie Nicole Helm (May 21, 1985 – February 25, 2026)

Jamie Nicole Helm passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Feb. 25, 2026 in Russellville, Arkansas.

Jamie was born in Rock Springs to John Wayne Helm and Bobbie Joy in the morning hours of May 21, 1985.

Jamie was the youngest of two children, but later inherited four additional sisters when her mother remarried.

Jamie lived in Rock Springs until she was six years old with her father and mother, who were divorced in 1991. After that, Jamie moved with her mother to Green River. Jamie attended local schools in both Rock Springs and Green River. While attending school she established herself as a championship swimmer, competing in many swim meets and winning dozens of medals and trophies. In her junior high years she moved to Federal Way, Washington to live with her father, John Helm and stepmother, Susan Helm.

Jamie enjoyed not only her swimming, but also ATV riding, desert land exploring, camping, hiking, fishing. She made hundreds of great and close friends during her life.

After school, she relocated to Louisiana where she met and was married to Jason Thibodeaux. From that union came one daughter, Katelyn Marie and one son, Evan Michael.

Jamie and Jason later divorced and Jamie relocated to Arkansas to be close to her father and stepmother, where she established her life in Fayetteville, Arkansas and then later in Ozark and Russellville, Arkansas.

Jamie is survived by her two children, Katelyn Marie Davis and Evan Michael; along with her one granddaughter, Oakley Paige Davis. She is also survived by her father and mother, John and Susan Helm; her sister, Mary (Angel) Smith; her three step-sisters Tiffany Jenkins, Nicole Cloo and Jennifer Bates ; her aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her Uncle James Henry Helm (her namesake).

There will be a celebration of her life sometime in the spring or summer, date to be determined.