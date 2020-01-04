Jamile Anne Brunskill-Valdez (March 22, 1977 – December 30, 2019)

Jamile Anne Brunskill-Valdez if Aurora, CO; a beautiful light that came into the world on March 22, 1977, and left us much too soon on December 30, 2019.

She was born to Bill and Nancy Brunskill in Laramie, WY, always proud to be their daughter and forever a source of joy to them and her younger brother Chad. She was always eager to brag about her brother and his accomplishments.

Jami moved to Green River during middle school and graduated from Green River High School in 1995. She married Andy Moffatt that same year and gave birth to one of the great loves of her life, Khela Moffatt, as well.

Jami and Andy later divorced, but she was always grateful that their love created one of her most favorite people. Khela always being her sidekick and her sweet “Midge”.

Jami later reconnected with a high school classmate, Marc Valdez, and they married in 2002. In 2003 Jami gave birth to her last great love and her other favorite person in the world, Michael Valdez. Although he has always been her baby boy it did not take him long to be taller than her and she can easily be remembered looking up at him in admiration of the man he was becoming.

Nothing made Jami light up more than the love she had for her children. She loved to watch Michael play basketball and talked about his love for the game. She often teased about Khela and her having grown up together and the bond they shared was obvious to all those around her.

Jami never met a stranger and would take any in stray dog or person she met. Her love for dogs was pure and a great joy in her life. She loved all her pets immensely and we know their reunion was full of belly rubs and nuzzles. She was the best friend anyone could ask for, always had an encouraging word, a warm hug, and laugh on the tip of her tongue.

Jami was an avid listener and cheerleader to those she loved, ecstatic for you when you were at your highest and there to support you when you were at your lowest.

Jami was an artist at heart. She enjoyed painting, whether it was a wall or a picture. She could draw and create with a passion. Everything she created was with intention and love. Jami saw the beauty in everything around her, from the cup that held her beloved coffee to the breeze blowing across her yard. She enjoyed bright colors and patterns and was one of the few people who could pull them off.

Jami was the girl who named her cars so that they knew they were loved and appreciated. She was the girl that would reach out to a stranger to offer a kind word of support. She’s the girl whose face would light up every time she saw you, whether it was 10 minutes ago or 10 years ago.

She’s the girl who would get up early to enjoy a cup of coffee and a smoke; curled up in her chair outside in a robe or warm blanket. Jami was one of the helpers in our world, the girl who would pitch in and do whatever she could to make someone else smile. She is the girl who opened her arms and heart to everyone, no matter the cost to her. She was the pepper to your salt, the Romey to your Michele, and the Clairee to your Ouiser.

Jami was a light from the time she came into the world and even death will not dim her. She is survived by her beautiful children, daughter Khela and son Michael; her adoring parents, Bill and Nancy Brunskill; her brother Chad, his wife Becca and their four children; extended family and by too many friends to count.

We ask that in remembrance of Jami you continue to say her name, share your stories of her with one another, appreciate the art of the world, take in a stray dog or at least give one a good belly rub for her, enjoy a good cup of coffee, and love each other fully and freely.

May your light continue to shine through those of us that love you Jami. You are missed beyond what words can provide…until we meet again.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Denver, CO.