Jan Lee Neeley (October 17, 1945 – October 29, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Jan Lee Neeley, 73, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018 at his home. A resident of Rock Springs for the past two years and former resident of North Carolina, Mr. Neeley died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on October 17, 1945 in Lima, Ohio, and was the son of Mitch and Lois Marie Firestone Neeley.

He attended schools in Lima, Ohio and was a 1962 graduate of the Lima High School. He also attended and graduated from college with a teaching certificate. He taught mechanics at a vocational school.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served from October 18, 1963 until October 17, 1969.

He was employed as a truck-driver for Bennett Trucking and retired in 2013.

Survivors include one son; Jan Neeley and wife Andrea of Loxahatchee, Florida; two daughters; Rhonda Jordan and husband Kurt of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Sharon Thompson and husband Shane of Lake City, Florida; one brother; Barry Richeson and wife Sue of Columbus, Ohio; his former wife and best friend Sandra Fletcher of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren Kyle, Danielle, Matthew, Taylor, Lili, and Chad.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother Jon Neeley, his other brother Mitch Neeley and grandson Gregory Dunfee.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.

