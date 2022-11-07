Jan (Toner) Torres (December 8, 1947 – November 3, 2022)

Jan (Toner) Torres, 74, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Torres died following injuries she sustained from a fall.

Born December 8, 1947, in Trinidad, Colorado. The daughter of Edward Toner and Charlotte Maude Peterson.

She married the love of her life Jerry Torres on January 19, 1966.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jan was a long time Rock Springs resident. She graduated from Western Wyoming Community College and continued her education through the University of Wyoming and received a master’s in counseling. Jan completed two certificate programs on Alzheimer’s from the University of Wyoming. She was a licensed Professional Counselor of Wyoming and a Nationally Certified Counselor.

Jan was named Professor Emeritus at Western Wyoming Community College following a 43-year career, with 22 of those years teaching as a Professor of Psychology.

Jan was Entrepreneur Task Force Chair and Treasurer for the Wyoming Council for Women. Jan also served as vice-president for Sweetwater County Hospice and as a member of the Actors’ Mission Executive Producers. She volunteered as a community educator for the Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association and recently completed two certificate programs on Alzheimer’s from the University of Wyoming. A Licensed Professional Counselor in Wyoming, Jan also was a Nationally Certified Counselor. She previously served on the Wyoming State Board of Education, the Southwest Counseling Board of Directors, and the Sweetwater County Library Board. Jan also served on the Governor’s Committee for crime victims’ compensation and volunteer information and referral board.

Jan was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She shared a love and passion for the arts and enjoyed attending the theater. Jan loved traveling with her husband Jerry and could integrate herself into any community in which she landed. She was a defender of women’s rights and an advocate for women’s issues.

She was an Angel to so many and would be the first one there in time of need. Jan was highly respected for her caring and hard-working character and was loved by so many.

Jan considered her crowning achievement a 50+ marriage to her husband Jerry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

Survivors include her husband Jerry Torres of Rock Springs, Wyoming; brother in-law Gibby Torres (Teri) of Rock Springs; sister in-law JoAnn Fornengo (Jamie) of Golden Valley, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Donations in her honor can be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; Actors’ Mission Guild, 616 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; Climb Wyoming, 404 N Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 89201