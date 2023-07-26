Janell Susan Huff (January 16, 1963 – July 23, 2023)

Janell Susan Huff, 60, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on January 16, 1963 in Rawlins, WY, the daughter of Richard Millman and Marian Rollins.

Janell graduated with the Rawlins High School class of 1981 before attending college at the University of Wyoming to obtain her BSN in nursing.

She worked as a transportation safety administrator for 25 years until her retirement on August 31, 2022.

Janell enlisted in the United States Navy in October of 1987 and was discharged in December of 1993.

Janell married Eric Huff on June 30, 2007, in Rock Springs, WY.

She was a member of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church.

Janell enjoyed crocheting, riding her Can-Am Ryker, target shooting, participating in church activities, and loving on her dogs. She chose joy over negativity. Janell persevered through the hardship of dealing with cancer for many years.

Survivors include her husband Eric Huff of Rock Springs, WY; step-daughter Cassandra Shelton of Middleberg, FL; brother James Millman of Wilderville, OR; sisters Jean Hall of Buffalo, WY, Jerrie Millman of Grants Pass, OR, JoAnne Millman of Grants Pass, OR; five nieces, seven nephews, and five aunts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and niece Nicole Siscineros.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Rd., Rock Springs, WY 82901. Inurnment will take place in Rawlins, WY at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com