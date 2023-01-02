Janet “Darleen” Sexton (February 18, 1937 – December 28, 2022)

Janet “Darleen” Sexton, 85, of Green River, WY, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She was born on February 18, 1937 in Aleppo Township, Greene County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Willis Allen Yoder and Ruby Catherine Yoder Grim.

Janet attended school in Neville Island Pennsylvania and graduated with the class of 1955.

She married her sailor, Melvin James Sexton in McKeesport, PA on August 6, 1955. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2001.

Janet was a member of the Church of Christ in Green River. She enjoyed spending her free time at the senior center, reading, and crocheting.

Survivors include son Jim Sexton and wife Deb of Cherokee, NC; daughters Susan Brown and husband Gary of Raleigh, NC, Crystal Wesley and husband William of Rochester, NY, Donna Lee Bobak and husband Harry of Green River, WY, Beth Rogers and husband Loren of Nashua, NH and Valerie (Tom) Sylvester of Rochester NY; Brother Holly Allen “Sandy” Yoder of Rogersville, PA; brother-in-law Bob Sexton of Phoenix, AZ, sister-in-law Gayle Cannizzaro of Rio Rancho, NM; grandchildren Jennifer, Stephanie, and Jay Sexton, Lance Brown, Kent Brown, Melody Whitney, Matt Whitney, RJ Whitney, Allan Whitney, Tag Weber, TJ Bobak, Toni Reed, Karla Arnold, Gregory Ware; Brianne and Nolan Rogers, 31 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Also, special friends; Shirley Okerson, Jessie Reinhard and Christine Sivertson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Allen Yoder, husband Melvin Sexton, daughter Darla Jean Talbot, sisters Laura, Bonnie, and in-laws Everett and Ruth Sexton, and brother in-law Neol Sexton.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2022 at the Church of Christ, 605 Clark Street, Green River, WY.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Riverside Memorial Cemetery in Riverside, CA.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Hunt in Hubbardsville NY, Mountain State’s Children’s Home in Colorado or the charity of your choice.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.