Janet Irwin (May 17, 1933 – September 4, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Janet Irwin, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at The Villa at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.

Janet was born on May 17, 1933 in Casper, Wyoming; the daughter of Joseph Houston Lamb and Velma Carolyne Nichols.

Mrs. Irwin attended schools in Casper, Wyoming and was a 1951 graduate of Natrona County High School. Janet also attended Chadron State College where she obtained an Associate’s Degree in Education.

She married Donald Irwin on August 4, 1956 in Casper Wyoming.

Her interests include spending time with family, reading, cross stitch, crocheting, puzzle books, gardening, and camping.

Survivors include three sons; Thomas Irwin and wife Bonnie of Farson, Wyoming, Adrian Irwin and wife Theresa of Franktown, Colorado, Robert Irwin and wife Michele of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter; Carolyne Hamel and husband Doug of Green River, Wyoming, two brothers; Robert Lamb and wife Helen of Casper, Wyoming, LeRoy Lamb and wife Sally of Casper, Wyoming, two sisters; Celia Koop of Tennessee, Virginia Rice and husband Pete of Gillette, Wyoming, five grandchildren; Colter Hamel, Aspen Hamel, Thomas Irwin Jr, Jarrod Irwin, Ginger Irwin, two great-grandchildren; Andrew Irwin, Cory Irwin, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters; Marilyn Jones and Vesta Lamb.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Janet’s memory be made to Shriners’ Crippled Children’s Hospital, Fairfax Avenue and Virginia Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.

