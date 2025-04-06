Janice Ann Radosevich (Oct. 20, 1943 – April 2, 2025)

Janice Ann Radosevich peacefully passed away on April 2, 2025 at the age of 81, surrounded by her family.

She was a native of Rock Springs and married the love of her life, John Radosevich, in 1960. Upon retirement, she moved to Pinedale in 2003.

Jan truly knew that it was more of a blessing to give than to receive and she modeled her life in that fashion. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma, but above all, a beautiful soul to all who knew her. Jan’s life centered around her husband and the lives of her children.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jan was born to Charles and Angela Blazek in Rock Springs on October 20, 1943. She graduated in 1961 after entertaining several people at sporting events and parades with her twirling talent. Jan devoted the next several years to being an amazing wife and mother, highly involved with her children’s activities. She then worked for Bi-Rite Drug and later retired as a realtor for Faler Agency.

Jan’s life was inspired by her devout faith and involvement in the Catholic Church. She served on the Building Committee and numerous church projects in both Rock Springs and Pinedale.

Jan is survived by her husband of 64 years, her children John Radosevich (Mary), Chuck Radosevich (Debra), and Jackie Legerski (Bill) all of Rock Springs. Grandchildren: Becky Plant (Cody), Robyn Ostby (Trey), Jared Radosevich (Ashley), Jenna Sherrett (Joston), Sara Pineda (Bobby), Lynne Crego (Aaron), and Tyler Legerski. Great grandchildren: Hadyn, Rylin, Jett, Watson, Hazel, Rigdon, Marco, Brennan, Justice, Marissa, Quinn, Maeve, and Callan. Sister-in-laws: Janice Meeks and Bonnie Blazek and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Chuck.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 29th at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Pinedale, WY. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, April 28 at the Church.

The family respectfully requests donations to be made to Our Lady of Peace Building Fund or the Charity of your choice