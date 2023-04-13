Janice “Jan” Mines (February 3, 1951 – April 10, 2023)

Janice (Jan) Mines passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2023, in Pinedale, Wyoming surrounded by family and under the caring, watchful staff at the Sublette Center to whom the family is eternally grateful.

She was born Janice McWhorter on February 3, 1951, in Ogden, Utah to Virgil and Patricia McWhorter.

Jan lived in Utah, Wyoming, and Arizona. Jan spent most of her life living in Farson, Wyoming where she was known and loved.

Jan graduated high school from Green River, Wyoming.

She married the love of her life, Rodney Mines in Farson on September 29, 1989. Together they built a beautiful life for their children on their farm in Farson. There was nothing Jan enjoyed more than being on the farm with friends and family. She always looked forward to being “home.”

She worked tirelessly as the right-hand woman on the farm. She was often found at the helm of the windrower, alongside the cattle chute, or in the chicken coop. When she wasn’t doing chores around the farm, she was found tending to her immaculate lawn, flower beds, and vegetable garden.

She was an excellent cook and baker. She never let anyone go hungry and was always prepared to whip up someone’s favorite meal. Jan worked magic in her little farmhouse kitchen where she prepared many meals for Rod, farm workers, family, and friends.

She also worked as the administrative assistant at the Eden Valley Water District for many years where she kept the fridge fully stocked with chocolate snacks. She was cherished by everyone in the Farson-Eden Valley for her attention to detail and her commitment to the valley and its agriculture.

She had many talents including woodworking. Several pieces of furniture in her and Rod’s home were carefully crafted by Jan. Many friends and family members also own a piece she skillfully made.

Jan could also sing and play guitar beautifully. She spent a great deal of her time playing the guitar and singing with her dad and sister Cathy. Their rendition of How Great Thou Art would bring tears to the eyes of whoever was lucky enough to listen.

While she was clearly a jill of all trades, there was nothing she did better than love her family. Her primary job in life was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the epitome of a “mama bear.” She was always looking out for her children and grandchildren. She put them before all else.

Jan worked hard and she played hard. She loved fishing with her family and could outfish just about all of them. When she wasn’t fishing with her kids and grandkids, her and Rod were usually at the kitchen table beating everyone at countless card games of “Wyoming Rummy.” She had a quiet yet witty sense of humor. So jokes were made and trash talk ensued, which was usually coupled with Rod and Jan filling the house with their simultaneous, warm, and unrestrained laughter.

Jan welcomed so many into her life with open arms. It didn’t matter if you were related to her by blood, if you married into the family, or became a close friend. She lived with an open heart and fiercely loved each person that was dear to her.

She was adored by her grandchildren. To them, Grandma was the best cook in the world, the safest place to fall, the driver during the best sunset four-wheeler rides, and the embodiment of genuine love.

Her children feel immeasurably lucky to have had such a steady, hard-working, and loving mother. While they may never know each sacrifice she made for them, they are eternally grateful for her devotion.

To her siblings, Jan was the protective, beautiful, and warm big sister. She was always available for whatever they needed and she had a very special bond with each of them, along with her cousin Cheryl Berg.

All who knew and loved Jan would agree that no amount of time with her would have been enough. She will be missed with the same great depth that she loved.

Jan is survived by her husband Rodney Mines, her daughters Kristina Hughes and partner Zac Jones, Laura Brittain and husband Jeff Brittain, and Connie Hepler and husband Kurt Hepler, her sons Phillip Mines and wife Morgan Mines, Brad Hall, David Hall, Jim Mines and wife Kristine Mines, Doug Robinson and wife Emily Robinson, Geoff Robinson and partner Janais DeJong.

Her sister Cathy Bird and husband Ken, her brothers Richard McWhorter and wife Phyllis, John McWhorter and wife Tammy, and Steven McWhorter and wife Berna.

Along with her granddaughters Kaylee Hughes, Samantha Hughes, Darellyn Hughes, Erica Hughes, Kali Hughes, Shaylyn Dick, McKenzie Mines, Kayla Hepler, Morgan Hepler, Alivia Goicolea, Sophia Goicolea, and McKenna Coicolea. And her grandsons Corey Mines, Mike Hughes, Bryson Brittian, Carson Hensley, Kanden Mines, Kreston Mines, Colton Ratti, Garrison Mines, Kristian Mines, Jacob Hepler, and Kobin Robinson.

And her great-grandchildren Korbin Taylor, Jaxton Bryson, Carter Silvers, Kylo Brown, Brantley Mines, Avery Mines, Brooks Brittain, and Oliver Fisher.

She is preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Patricia McWhorter, her mother and father-in-law James and Florence Mines. Her brother Brent McWhorter, her brothers-in-law Don Mines and Denny Mines, her niece Kayla McWhorter, and her son-in-law Dennie Hughes.

A service will be held in Jan’s honor at the Eden Valley Community Center on April 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Jan’s family would like donations to be made to the Sublette Center.