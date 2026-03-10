Janice L. Gonder (November 4, 1939 - March 7, 2026).

Janice L. Gonder, 87, died peacefully March 7, 2026 at her home in Green River. She was born November 4, 1939 in Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Edna Yonkovich.

She married John L. Gonder February 8, 1958 in Aliquippa, Philadelphia. He preceded her in death August 1, 2019. She attended Spaulding Elementary, Franklin Junior High and Aliquippa High School, graduating in 1957.

Janice was a member of the Harvestime Church of Wyoming. Her interest were church, fishing and camping.

Survivors include son Gary Gonder of Green River; daughter Vicki Allen of Manila, Utah; sisters Harriet Gonder of Green Valley, Arizona and Charlotte Hudson of Aliquipp, Philadelphia; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; four aunts, two uncles, 12 cousins and five nieces.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

At her request, no services will be held.

Condolences for family can be left at foxfh.com.