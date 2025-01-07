Janice Price (June 26, 1951 – January 3, 2025)

Janice Price, 73, passed away Friday, January 3, 2025 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River. She was a 68 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Sterling, Kansas.

She was born June 26, 1951 in Sterling, Kansas; the daughter of John Taylor and Joann Alspagh.

Janice married the love of her life Charles Price March 25, 1972 in Rock Springs.

She worked for Sweetwater County School District number No. 1 for 15 years as a science department aide at Central Administration until she retired in 1995.

Janice was a member of First Congregational Church.

She enjoyed going for rides and picnics out in the country and curling up with a good book. She avidly watched Dateline T.V. in her spare time.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Charles Price of Rock Springs; one daughter, Karen Bear and husband Tony of Rock Springs; two brothers-in-law, Gary Price and Michael Sliger, both of Rock Springs; two sisters, Nancy Parker and husband Paul of Rock Springs, and Carol Gillespie and husband Charlie of Rock Springs; four granddaughters, Olivia Bear, Isabella Bear, Makailey Johnson, and Bailey Johnson; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John Taylor Jr., Steve Taylor, and Keith Taylor; two sisters-in-law, Jolene Sliger and Tina Price.

The family respectfully requests donations in Janice’s memory to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place. No services will be held at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.