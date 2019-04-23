Jansen to Offer Social Media Tips to Downtown Merchants

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is inviting downtown merchants to attend the Downtown Merchant Meeting on Tuesday, April 30, beginning at 6 p.m. in the lobby of The Broadway Theater.

Business owners are encouraged to bring business cards, flyers, other promotional items and share successful strategies.

The topic will be “Taking Facebook to the Next Level.” Market Researcher, Audrey Jansen from the Small Business Development Center Network will be conducting the presentation.

She will discuss profile, cover photos and videos, explain how the section should describe the business, keeping up on reviews, responding on Facebook messenger, frequency to post, tags, hashtags, boosting post and other areas of social media.

It’s a free workshop and attendance is encouraged. Meetings will be held quarterly with dates scheduled for April 30, July 29 and October 29.