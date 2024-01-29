Jasmine Jimima Moffatt (Bulkley) Naucke (January 31, 1954-January 22, 2024)

Jasmine Jimima Moffatt (Bulkley) Naucke passed away January 22, 2024 at the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born on January 31, 1954, in Crossgates Fife, Scotland to Frances and Elizabeth Davis.

She grew up and went to school in Crossgates Fife and graduated from Crossgates Fife High School with the class of 1970. After high school she moved to Charleston, South Carolina in 1971. And in 1979 she married Michael Bulkley, and they made their home in Gillette, Wyoming where Jasmine was a CNA in the nursing home and also a private care giver. Michael passed away in March of 1986 and her daughter Elena was born in May of 1986. In 1993 Jasmine and Elena moved to Rock Springs, where she continued working as a CNA. In 1994 she married Rick Naucke and they lived in Rock Springs. That marriage ended in divorce in 1998 and they remained friends living in Rock Springs until her death.

Jasmine enjoyed cooking and hiking, but her passion was being with her family and teaching her grandkids.

She is survived by one daughter, Elena Bulkley and son-in-law Jaime of Rock Springs; one brother, Andrew Davis and his wife Jeanette of Scotland; three sisters, Francis McMillan, Janet Winsbrough, Catherine Margetts and her husband Cyril all of Scotland; three grandchildren, Derrick, Aron and Vaelin Bulkley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Michael Bulkley.

Funeral services for Jasmine will take place Friday, February 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Michelle Williams officiating. A visitation will take place Thursday from 1-9 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to immediately follow the funeral. There will be a reception following the graveside at the American Legion in Buffalo. Donations in Jasmine’s memory may be made to Restoration Ministries at 518 Elk Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

