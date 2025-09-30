Jason Craig Braden (December 18, 1973 – September 27, 2025)

Jason Craig Braden, a beloved resident of Green River, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the age of 51. Born on Tuesday, December 18, 1973, in Logan, Utah; Jason was the cherished son of Ronald Braden and Marilyn Young.

Jason graduated from Green River High School in 1992 and went on to further his education at Utah State University, earning an Associate’s Degree in Fish and Wildlife. Jason had a fulfilling 26-year career as an Operator with WE Soda, where he was respected and loved by his colleagues.

A man of many interests, Jason found joy and serenity in the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying countless memories spent in the mountains, camping, and taking in the beauty around him. Jason had a penchant for fast cars and loud music, but his greatest love was the time he spent with his daughters and his late dog, Dexter. Capturing precious moments on camera with his daughters brought him immense happiness.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jason is survived by his devoted daughters, Leigha Somma and her husband Geno of Arvada, Colorado, and Jayla Braden of Salt Lake City, Utah. He is also survived by his loving parents, Ronald and Marilyn Braden of Green River, and his brother, John Braden, also of Green River. Jason leaves behind his furry grandchild, June Bug, as well as his seven adoring nieces, Elizabeth, Chelsea, Isabelle, Gracie, A.J., Elliott, and Benni; and two nephews, Braden and Colten. His memory will be cherished by his two ex-wives, Cristy Gilliame and her husband Jeff, and Gina Timothy and her husband Cass; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Jason was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Maicy Braden, four sisters, Monica Waterfall, Chrystal Braden, Cheri Braden, and Cami Braden; and his cherished fur-baby, Dexter. His maternal and paternal grandparents have also welcomed him into eternal rest.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 6, 2025, at Vase Funeral Chapel, located at 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following the service, Jason will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery, beside his daughter Maicy in a graveside service.

The family kindly invites all who knew and loved Jason to join them in celebrating his life and legacy. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com as the family finds comfort in the love and support from those around them during this difficult time. Jason’s vibrant spirit and tender heart will be deeply missed but forever remembered.