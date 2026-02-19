Jason Dallas Green (July 29, 2002 - February 9, 2026).

Jason Dallas Green was born on July 29, 2002, to Stephanie and Dallas in Rock Springs. He attended school in both Rock Springs and Sheridan before proudly earning his GED after enlisting in the United States Army. At the time of his passing, Jason was serving his country in Texas.

Throughout his childhood, Jason enjoyed building model cars, riding bikes, and spending as much time outdoors as he could. When he was younger, he loved coffee dates with Grandpa Rich, visiting his grandparents, and spending time with his aunts. Jason looked up to his Aunt Dawn and always wanted to be a good man like his Grandpa Frank. He was loyal, kind, and deeply devoted to his family.

As a child, Jason was his sister’s protector, and as they grew older, they became best friends. Family meant everything to him, and he carried that love into his own life.

In July of 2025, Jason and Camey welcomed their son, Sawyer, into the world. Jason was incredibly proud to be Sawyer’s father and loved him above all else.

Jason is survived by his parents, Stephanie and Dallas; his son, Sawyer; and his girlfriend, Camey. He also leaves behind his siblings, Kailie Green and Jordon Ingle; his grandparents, Marilyn and Frank Jereb, Lesley and Lee Green, and Richard Mueller; and his aunts, Dawn Mueller, Kelsa Ryan, Melisa Mueller, Liz Fisher and Matt, and Felicia Pierce and Mike, along with many cousins and nephews.

Jason was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.